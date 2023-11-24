LETTER: Michael Ramirez stands up for his cartoon

Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez Las Vegas Review-Journal

Kudos to the Review-Journal’s Michael Ramirez for defending his editorial cartoon decrying Hamas’s use of human shields (“In defense of editorial cartooning,” Nov. 19) and to your newspaper for standing by it. The cartoon is factual: On Oct. 24, Hamas senior leader Ghazi Hamad vowed that Hamas will repeat the slaughter and barbarity of Oct. 7 “again and again” until Israel is annihilated. He added that in doing so Hamas is “proud to sacrifice martyrs,” referring to Gaza’s civilians that it treats as pawns, and that “everything we do is justified.” The Washington Post’s craven canceling of the cartoon because some people complained does not change this sad truth.