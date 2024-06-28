LETTER: Missing the mark

These so-called CBO budget experts, if in the private sector, would be put out on the streets for their incompetence.

It’s no surprise that the Congressional Budget Office under projected our country’s budget shortfall this year. This was not a rounding error. The new number is 27 percent — $400 billion — higher than the original estimate released in February. This is just another example of bureaucratic governmental ineptitude. These so-called budget experts, if in the private sector, would be put out on the streets for their incompetence.

Maybe I shouldn’t be so critical of the CBO as it is just trying to keep pace with the head spinning, out-of-control spending of the Biden regime. Yeah, maybe that’s it. Nah, I don’t think so. It’s just proof of more backbenchers in the federal government who couldn’t make it the private sector.