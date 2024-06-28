96°F
LETTER: Missing the mark

Sen. Jacky Rosen. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Jacky Rosen misleads on Sam Brown and abortion
(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
LETTER: Just sign here
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Glass houses
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Investing in news
Bob Valentine Las Vegas
June 27, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

It’s no surprise that the Congressional Budget Office under projected our country’s budget shortfall this year. This was not a rounding error. The new number is 27 percent — $400 billion — higher than the original estimate released in February. This is just another example of bureaucratic governmental ineptitude. These so-called budget experts, if in the private sector, would be put out on the streets for their incompetence.

Maybe I shouldn’t be so critical of the CBO as it is just trying to keep pace with the head spinning, out-of-control spending of the Biden regime. Yeah, maybe that’s it. Nah, I don’t think so. It’s just proof of more backbenchers in the federal government who couldn’t make it the private sector.

Brad Davis Henderson

Isn’t it fascinating that signatures are excruciatingly validated and litigated when it comes to appearing on the ballot, but ignored once the actual voting takes place?

Steven Ginther Mesquite

Both sides of the road are filled with potholes of corruption.

Thomas Petersen St. George, Utah

Review-Journal interns offer hope.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Trump owes an apology
Ricky Kendall Las Vegas

Trump has never conceded. There is no proof that the election was illegitimate or voter fraud was an issue. Where is his and his party’s apology?

The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: Big government is a necessity
Don Ellis Henderson

Don’t let the big corporations tell you your life would be better without big government regulation or laws. I have been there and done that.

FILE - Baseball great Willie Mays. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
LETTER: A legend passes
Randy Klein Henderson

It’s with a very heavy heart that I received news that the greatest ball player of all time and an ambassador of the game has been brought up to the major leagues at the age of 93.

