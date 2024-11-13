51°F
Letters

LETTER: ‘Moderate’ Jacky Rosen ekes out a victory

Sen. Jacky Rosen. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sen. Jacky Rosen. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Al Garth Las Vegas
November 12, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

OK, Sen. Jacky Rosen. You win. By the thinnest of margins. You claimed in your ads that you don’t vote red or blue, that you vote for the betterment of all your constituents. So let’s see if you really do.

I don’t expect that you will vote for everything the Republicans support. But I do expect you to vote for a majority of them, as your constituents returned you to your position by the thinnest of margins. That should tell you that half of us want certain things. You should consider that when you vote. Let’s see if you stand for your country or for the Democratic Party. Do the right thing, senator.


Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Order in the classroom
Ardelle Bellman Las Vegas

Even with a new interim superintendent and $281 million just for textbooks and supplies, Clark County students will not be learning as they could and should due to unruly classroom behavior.

LETTER: Instead of abortion, how about birth control?
Suzanne Scannavino Las Vegas

It is mind-boggling that the most important issue some voters are concerned about is the ability of a mother to abort her unborn child.

LETTER: Why did Question 3 include ranked-choice?
David Fanning Las Vegas

I voted “yes” on Question 3, not for ranked-choice voting, but for a voice in the primary elections as an independent voter.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Las Vegas is closed
Philip Palmintere Henderson

We don’t need to build more housing for Californians.

LETTER: Reading is fundamental
Layna Woods Las Vegas

When kids graduate from high school nowadays — if they graduate — they read at about a third-grade level and comprehension.

LETTERS: Democrats get what they deserved
Harry Levy North Las Vegas

The future looks bright again for the United States given that some competent people will be taking over for this present group of non-achievers.

LETTER: Do our politicians care what we think?
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Don’t expect much, if anything, from our elected officials. Then you won’t be let down when their performance is less than stellar.

