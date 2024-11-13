LETTER: ‘Moderate’ Jacky Rosen ekes out a victory

She claimed in ads that she didn’t vote red or blue, that she votes vote for the betterment of all constituents. Let’s see if you really do.

OK, Sen. Jacky Rosen. You win. By the thinnest of margins. You claimed in your ads that you don’t vote red or blue, that you vote for the betterment of all your constituents. So let’s see if you really do.

I don’t expect that you will vote for everything the Republicans support. But I do expect you to vote for a majority of them, as your constituents returned you to your position by the thinnest of margins. That should tell you that half of us want certain things. You should consider that when you vote. Let’s see if you stand for your country or for the Democratic Party. Do the right thing, senator.