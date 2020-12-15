LETTER: More empty Trump criticism

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Letter writer Richard Strickland denigrates President Donald Trump, all with no evidence (Thursday Review-Journal). He uses words such as “allegedly,” “apparently” and “surreptitiously” to mislead readers into believing his tripe.

Mr. Strickland wants Mr. Trump indicted when, in fact, he should be more concerned about Joe Biden and his son being indicted for money laundering, etc. Mr. Strickland also states Mr. Trump “does not know” or “does not care” about certain federal crimes. How Mr. Strickland knows what the president knows or is thinking is beyond me, especially given that he seems ignorant of the shenanigans going on in his own party, i.e., Rep. Eric Swalwell, Democrat of California, sleeping with the enemy.