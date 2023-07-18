LETTER: More Strip resorts now charge for parking

The Venetian in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I would like to thank the Venetian for further discouraging locals from coming to the Strip. Taking away free parking is an insult to those who work to keep this city going (Saturday Review-Journal). Is it not bad enough the construction is hurting the locals? How about the fact that the Formula One race is so overpriced that most locals can’t even afford to see it.

All we are seeing is the greed of the casinos. Maybe they will wake up and see how they are hurting people in the community by poor decisions such as this, but I doubt it. All they see are dollar signs — and at the end of the day, that’s all they care about.