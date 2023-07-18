98°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: More Strip resorts now charge for parking

Katie Cleaves Las Vegas
July 17, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
The Venetian in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Venetian in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I would like to thank the Venetian for further discouraging locals from coming to the Strip. Taking away free parking is an insult to those who work to keep this city going (Saturday Review-Journal). Is it not bad enough the construction is hurting the locals? How about the fact that the Formula One race is so overpriced that most locals can’t even afford to see it.

All we are seeing is the greed of the casinos. Maybe they will wake up and see how they are hurting people in the community by poor decisions such as this, but I doubt it. All they see are dollar signs — and at the end of the day, that’s all they care about.

MOST READ
1
Entrepreneur arrested by FBI in Las Vegas, accused of murder-for-hire scheme
Entrepreneur arrested by FBI in Las Vegas, accused of murder-for-hire scheme
2
Primm lottery ticket wins $62K Fantasy 5 jackpot
Primm lottery ticket wins $62K Fantasy 5 jackpot
3
All-Star Game leaving Las Vegas; players unhappy with schedule
All-Star Game leaving Las Vegas; players unhappy with schedule
4
New details emerge on big Rio renovation, Fontainebleau opening
New details emerge on big Rio renovation, Fontainebleau opening
5
South Las Vegas could transform with high-speed rail, resort, arena planned
South Las Vegas could transform with high-speed rail, resort, arena planned
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
LETTER: Las Vegas road markings create safety issues
LETTER: Las Vegas road markings create safety issues
LETTER: More fitness centers open in Las Vegas
LETTER: More fitness centers open in Las Vegas
LETTER: Vegas casinos are trying to sqeeze out the little guy
LETTER: Vegas casinos are trying to sqeeze out the little guy
LETTER: Maybe the A’s will be worth the gamble
LETTER: Maybe the A’s will be worth the gamble
LETTER: Nevada vanity plate takes shot at California
LETTER: Nevada vanity plate takes shot at California
LETTER: Eureka! Nevada has solved all its problems
LETTER: Eureka! Nevada has solved all its problems