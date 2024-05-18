87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: MTG needs some political schooling

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
More Stories
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Democrats need to kill democracy to ‘save’ it
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Dishonest numbers about Gaza casualties
Former President Donald Trump. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
LETTER: Trump largely to blame for inflation
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Tough times for America’s seniors
Carmine DiFazio North Las Vegas
May 17, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) is the House representative from Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. Somebody in the Republican Party (the speaker) needs to tell her the first lesson she never had: Politics is a team sport.

MTG tried to boot Mike Johnson from the speakership and now, with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., leading a contingent of Republicans to the New York courthouse to support Trump, she’s a no-show. Anna Paulina Luna was there. MTG’s seat is safe as the sun in summertime, but she still needs to pass legislation. She’s burning daylight with nothing to show.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)
LETTER: Tired rhetoric on green energy
Frederick Hewett Cambridge, Massachusetts

Nevadans should look west to California, where 100 percent of that huge state’s energy was recently supplied by renewable sources for a stretch of more than nine hours.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Biden confused over inflation.
Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson

All this mismanagement has resulted in the national debt rising at a very alarming rate.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Donald Trump should look in the mirror
recommend 2
COMMENTARY: Biden’s warfare — legal, economic and social
recommend 3
RICH LOWRY: Alvin Bragg makes history — preposterously
recommend 4
LETTER: Inclusivity and equity are musts in education
recommend 5
LETTER: Clark County cracks down on street vendors
recommend 6
LETTER: Nobody to root for in campus protests