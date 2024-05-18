LETTER: MTG needs some political schooling

Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) is the House representative from Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. Somebody in the Republican Party (the speaker) needs to tell her the first lesson she never had: Politics is a team sport.

MTG tried to boot Mike Johnson from the speakership and now, with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., leading a contingent of Republicans to the New York courthouse to support Trump, she’s a no-show. Anna Paulina Luna was there. MTG’s seat is safe as the sun in summertime, but she still needs to pass legislation. She’s burning daylight with nothing to show.