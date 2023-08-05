94°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada Energy should stick to the basics

R.T. Hughes Las Vegas
August 4, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Can someone explain why a utility has funds to throw away on sponsorships, event tickets and VIP perks? I need electricity, and the utility provides it for its cost plus a profit for its stockholders. Why should Nevada Energy be trying to foist its extracurricular activities onto our energy bills (Aug. 1 Review-Journal)? Just charge me for the necessities, not monkey business.

