LETTER: Nevada Energy should stick to the basics
Can someone explain why a utility has funds to throw away on sponsorships, event tickets and VIP perks?
Can someone explain why a utility has funds to throw away on sponsorships, event tickets and VIP perks? I need electricity, and the utility provides it for its cost plus a profit for its stockholders. Why should Nevada Energy be trying to foist its extracurricular activities onto our energy bills (Aug. 1 Review-Journal)? Just charge me for the necessities, not monkey business.