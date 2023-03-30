LETTER: Nevada gets a new national monument

Indigenous citizens deserve to have their sacred sites returned to their care.

Native American petroglyphs line the rock walls along the canyon bottom in Hiko Springs within Avi Kwa Ame National Monument. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Consider that all of the United States is sacred land that was lived on freely by the indigenous people — until the Europeans came over and took most of the land.

Indigenous citizens deserve to have their sacred sites returned to their care. National monuments do just that. As a wonderful bonus all Americans can enjoy the “Spirit Mountain,” aka Avi Kwa Ame.

And a note to Gov. Joe Lombardo: You were not consulted because you were not governor when the negotiations and decisions were going on. Congratulations on becoming governor.