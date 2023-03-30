52°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada gets a new national monument

Myrna Garlington Las Vegas
March 29, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Native American petroglyphs line the rock walls along the canyon bottom in Hiko Springs within Avi Kwa Ame National Monument. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Consider that all of the United States is sacred land that was lived on freely by the indigenous people — until the Europeans came over and took most of the land.

Indigenous citizens deserve to have their sacred sites returned to their care. National monuments do just that. As a wonderful bonus all Americans can enjoy the “Spirit Mountain,” aka Avi Kwa Ame.

And a note to Gov. Joe Lombardo: You were not consulted because you were not governor when the negotiations and decisions were going on. Congratulations on becoming governor.

