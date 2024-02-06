47°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Nevada GOP leaders gutting the party

Connie Melcher Henderson
February 5, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

I agree with voters who feel the authoritarian bullies at the Nevada Republican Party have disenfranchised their own members (“Nevada’s Nikki Haley supporters voice frustration,” Jan. 27 Review-Journal). One reason for states choosing primaries is that caucuses were difficult for members to attend. Often the will of the party politicians ruled.

In your story, Thomas Kramer stated that the Nevada GOP caucus is rigged for Donald Trump, and that the guys who complained about the election being stolen are stealing the election. Not shocking because Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald and his cohorts are the ones who submitted fake electoral documents in 2020 attempting to subvert the will of the people.

Mr. McDonald states he has invited Nikki Haley to the caucus and that her response is proof of her disinterest in “working with Republicans in the state of Nevada.” Actually, Mr. McDonald’s insistence of running a caucus that ensures only his candidate will win is the example of refusing to work with all the Republican members. No one else’s choice matters to him.

To any logical person, Ms. Haley’s response shows common sense. Why join a rigged caucus and waste her time when she can spend her resources where it will make a difference? It matters not if any GOP candidate receives millions of votes in the Nevada primary, Mr. McDonald will anoint Mr. Trump as the GOP candidate. He is gutting the party.

MOST READ
1
Avalanche reported at Lee Canyon, several people reported missing
Avalanche reported at Lee Canyon, several people reported missing
2
‘Mattress Mack’ ignores Mahomes’ advice, backs off $2M bet on Chiefs
‘Mattress Mack’ ignores Mahomes’ advice, backs off $2M bet on Chiefs
3
Asian buffet closes longtime Vegas location, reopens nearby
Asian buffet closes longtime Vegas location, reopens nearby
4
CARTOON: Where’s the man-purse?
CARTOON: Where’s the man-purse?
5
First African-American U.S. attorney for Nevada wants to ‘open the door’ for others
First African-American U.S. attorney for Nevada wants to ‘open the door’ for others
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: The dumbest politician
Arthur Timm Las Vegas

Maybe Donald Trump isn’t as brilliant as he thinks he is.

Clark County School Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @roo ...
LETTER: School trustees and Jesus Jara
Jason Washburn Las Vegas

The school board has no agenda to improve our under-performing schools, but it has a great plan to waste tax money.

LETTER: Another scam in Clark County probate court
Poppy Helgren Henderson

This appears to be another way to transfer the wealth of the older generation into the pockets of other people, rather that the rightful heirs. Just another scam.

"Tick" Segerblom. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Segerblom, other commissioners take F1 freebies
Mary Ann Toth Las Vegas

I have always loved Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom. He usually hits the mark 100 percent. However, he and the four other commissioners were wrong about accepting “educational” tickets to the Formula 1 event.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Traffic cameras for Las Vegas?
Mark Lichtenfeld Las Vegas

Let this former Chicagoan and former suburban traffic commission vice chairman warn valley residents to be careful what you are asking for.

More stories
LETTER: Nevada GOP shoots itself in the foot
LETTER: Nevada GOP shoots itself in the foot
It’s time for Nevada’s presidential primary. Here’s what you need to know
It’s time for Nevada’s presidential primary. Here’s what you need to know
Do Iowa caucuses show what’s to come for Nevada?
Do Iowa caucuses show what’s to come for Nevada?
VICTOR JOECKS: Why Nevada’s primary ballot doesn’t list Trump
VICTOR JOECKS: Why Nevada’s primary ballot doesn’t list Trump
LETTER: Nevada GOP rigs the primary process
LETTER: Nevada GOP rigs the primary process
CCSD sites for Nevada GOP caucus not yet approved
CCSD sites for Nevada GOP caucus not yet approved