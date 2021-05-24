85°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada Legislature finds $500M for public education

David Lyons Las Vegas
May 23, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Great. We found $500 million we can give to education (Thursday Review-Journal). For what? To teach our children to hate their country or the family next door because of their color, ethnicity or religion?

Or possibly we can use it to teach all the kids here illegally how to speak English.

No, the money will line the pockets of the teachers union. It figures that state Sen. Maggie Carlton, a Democrat, is happy. They’ll donate to her next campaign. Business as usual.

