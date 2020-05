Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

I read your April 27 article about Catherine Cortez Masto being a possible vice presidential candidate based on her gender and race. The Democrats do not consider other things — such as who is best qualified based on experience, knowledge and past performance or any other virtues — when they select candidates. Because I prefer the best candidates, I have already made up my mind who I will support.