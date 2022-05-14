LETTER: Nevada’s two senators go on record supporting abortion up to delivery

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Over the years, I have read a number of stories in the Review-Journal in which a drunken driver or an angry boyfriend/husband killed a pregnant woman. In most of those instances the perpetrator was charged with two counts of murder.

Our two senators, Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, just voted for a bill that would legalize abortion up to the day before delivery. I’m certainly no expert on when life begins, but doing that procedure so close to delivery sounds less like aborting a fetus and more like killing a baby. Sounds ghoulish to me.