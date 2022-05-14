78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Nevada’s two senators go on record supporting abortion up to delivery

Jimmy Wike Mesquite
May 13, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Over the years, I have read a number of stories in the Review-Journal in which a drunken driver or an angry boyfriend/husband killed a pregnant woman. In most of those instances the perpetrator was charged with two counts of murder.

Our two senators, Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, just voted for a bill that would legalize abortion up to the day before delivery. I’m certainly no expert on when life begins, but doing that procedure so close to delivery sounds less like aborting a fetus and more like killing a baby. Sounds ghoulish to me.

MOST READ
1
Judge: Prosecutors can access medical records in Henry Ruggs’ fatal DUI case
Judge: Prosecutors can access medical records in Henry Ruggs’ fatal DUI case
2
Raiders trading veteran wide receiver to NFC South team
Raiders trading veteran wide receiver to NFC South team
3
‘I think we should be concerned’: COVID cases on the rise again in Southern Nevada
‘I think we should be concerned’: COVID cases on the rise again in Southern Nevada
4
Was it the mob? Body found in Lake Mead brings plenty of speculation
Was it the mob? Body found in Lake Mead brings plenty of speculation
5
Busy Las Vegas Boulevard intersection set to close for 28 hours
Busy Las Vegas Boulevard intersection set to close for 28 hours
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Demonstrators gather outside the Lloyd D George Courthouse during a March for Reproductive Righ ...
LETTER: GOP and abortion
Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas

GOP political candidates should tone down the anti-abortion rhetoric and take a neutral position on this sensitive issue.