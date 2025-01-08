48°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Newsom behind the times on food dyes

California Gov. Gavin Newsom answers a question during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. ...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom answers a question during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
More Stories
A "Welcome to Nevada" monument sign. (Nevada Department of Transportation)
LETTER: On the move
Migrants arrive to the Mexican side of the bank of the Rio Grande river in Matamoros, Mexico, T ...
LETTER: Immigration is good, but we need rules
Clark County Fire Department crews are seen staging outside Trump International Hotel in Las Ve ...
LETTER: The Cybertruck attack and PTSD
LETTER: Brightline deserves taxpayer money
S. Katz Henderson
January 7, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is behind the times when it comes to food additives (Saturday Review-Journal). Concerns about the health risks of food dyes have been around since I had a child in the 1970s.

Dr. Ben E. Feingold wrote “The Feingold Cookbook for Hyperactive Children” in 1974 informing parents how to curb hyperactivity. I got my child off Ritalin and controlled her behavior with diets free of food coloring, nitrates and nitrites. In the 1970s, there was very little that did not have additives, so it was a very difficult task.

The U.S. government should have been on top of this problem 50 years ago. Schools should have been aware back then of the danger of artificial coloring and additives. We need to stop selling artificially colored and flavored foods such as cereals and snacks, and we will see a huge difference in the behavior of our children. Just listing the ingredients on labels is not enough. We need to stop the manufacturing of dangerous additives and make wholesome foods more available and priced right so all can have access.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A "Welcome to Nevada" monument sign. (Nevada Department of Transportation)
LETTER: On the move
Tom Mooney Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

People move from blue to red states for more than lower taxes.

Migrants arrive to the Mexican side of the bank of the Rio Grande river in Matamoros, Mexico, T ...
LETTER: Immigration is good, but we need rules
Jim Veltri Las Vegas

I keep hearing arguments about how immigrants are needed in this country. I agree, but there has to be an ideal way to do it.

Clark County Fire Department crews are seen staging outside Trump International Hotel in Las Ve ...
LETTER: The Cybertruck attack and PTSD
Michael McKenna Las Vegas The writer is a local medical doctor.

The Tesla Cybertruck explosion at Trump International shed public light on the horrific consequences of post-traumatic stress disorder as well as the absence of effective treatments.

LETTER: Brightline deserves taxpayer money
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

Out of all the recipients of government subsidies, the Brightline rail company has a proven “track” record of successful money-saving rail systems on the East Coast,

Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic National Convention Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chic ...
LETTER: Democrats point fingers over election
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

If Democrats want to regain power, they need to rethink their policies. A centrist would have beaten Trump.

LETTER: The A’s stadium design
Adam Silbert New York, New York

The new A’s stadium will either be the most hitter-friendly park, with very little foul ball territory, or it will be a nightmare for hitters who will have to stare into the Strip and the open outfield sky.

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)
LETTER: Jimmy Carter’s forgotten advice
Ellen Shaw Henderson

One of President Jimmy Carter’s most significant contributions is often overlooked, even ignored, unfortunately.

MORE STORIES