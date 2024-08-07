104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: No Biden cover-up?

President Joe Biden (The Associated Press)
President Joe Biden (The Associated Press)
More Stories
(AP Photo/John Raoux)
LETTER: The Clark County School District and cellphones
Photo by Michel Porro/Getty Images
LETTER: When it’s your time to go …
A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Las ...
LETTER: Southwest ditches open seating
AP Photo/John Raoux, File
LETTER: Government by text?
Harry Levy North Las Vegas
August 6, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Was Merritt Carlton kidding when he wrote in his July 30 letter that “no one is saying that Kamala Harris and others covered up Joe Biden’s inability to serve”? For four years, we were lied to by Ms. Harris and the Democratic Party about Mr Biden’s impairment. The debate showed they couldn’t hide this any longer, and they forced out the president (who didn’t do it for the good of the country). Mr. Carlton cites the Ali-Foreman fight as an example of Mr. Biden’s strategy. Rope-a-dope is exactly what the Democrats did to Mr. Biden. Right off the ticket.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Las ...
LETTER: Southwest ditches open seating
William Parkinson Las Vegas

My wife and I sincerely believe the new changes will make flying with Southwest so much better than it is now.

LETTER: What the voters want from a campaign
Joyce Cassen Henderson

All we hear from Republicans and Democrats are mud-slinging speeches against their opponents. We deserve better.

REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files
LETTER: Las Vegas as Hollywood East
Charles ODonnell Las Vegas

Concerns extend beyond the financial wisdom of film production tax credits.

U.S. President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
LETTER: Democrats and democracy
Joseph C. Schillmoeller Las Vegas

The Democrats claim Donald Trump is a “threat to our democracy.” Let’s take a look at the Democratic Party.

LETTER: Plea deal in teen’s death a disgrace
Leonard Pendolino Las Vegas

Las Vegas teens are out of control and should be accountable for their crimes. The district attorney should resign.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
CARTOON: Prisoner exchange
recommend 2
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: What is Trump’s biggest problem? Trump, of course.
recommend 3
COMMENTARY: In 2024, hearing echos of Reagan and Obama
recommend 4
EDITORIAL: Harris appeases her hard left with the Walz selection
recommend 5
VICTOR JOECKS: The hate it isn’t safe for Democrats to hate
recommend 6
Metro puts crime-fighting robot on display