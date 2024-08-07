LETTER: No Biden cover-up?

Was Merritt Carlton kidding when he wrote in his July 30 letter that “no one is saying that Kamala Harris and others covered up Joe Biden’s inability to serve”? For four years, we were lied to by Ms. Harris and the Democratic Party about Mr Biden’s impairment. The debate showed they couldn’t hide this any longer, and they forced out the president (who didn’t do it for the good of the country). Mr. Carlton cites the Ali-Foreman fight as an example of Mr. Biden’s strategy. Rope-a-dope is exactly what the Democrats did to Mr. Biden. Right off the ticket.