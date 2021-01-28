42°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: No high school football for Nevada players

Don Gehrig Henderson
January 27, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I see in Saturday’s Review-Journal sports section that high school football has been canceled for the 2020-21 season. On July 17, it was announced in the Review-Journal that the Clark County School District was planning to replace all high school football fields with new artificial turf, even though we were in the midst of a pandemic and major economic crisis. Football for the year — and school itself — was not guaranteed, as I commented in a letter to the editor published July 25 with my concerns over spending so much money on the project.

Now the fields are finished at a cost of an estimated $40 million. The fields I saw were beautiful and looked like NFL quality. How nice for the kids to have such wonderful places not to play football on.

I will ask the same question that I asked back in July: Who is running the asylum?

MOST READ
1
Mike Mayock breaks down the Raiders’ 2020 season
Mike Mayock breaks down the Raiders’ 2020 season
2
New Italian restaurant replacing popular pizza spot on Strip
New Italian restaurant replacing popular pizza spot on Strip
3
Las Vegas home prices rising but not nearly as much as other markets
Las Vegas home prices rising but not nearly as much as other markets
4
Snow falls across Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
Snow falls across Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
5
He brought $5 for dinner date. She’s now charged with attempted murder, arson
He brought $5 for dinner date. She’s now charged with attempted murder, arson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Capitol Building as seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Politicians owe allegiance to the Constitution
Michael Stilley Mesquite

Apparently, letter writer Carmine DiFazio forgets that our representatives and senators first and foremost owe their loyalty to the Constitution of the United States.

Tribute to Sheldon Adelson on the marquee at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in La ...
LETTER: In praise of Sheldon Adelson
Joshua Abbey Henderson

The list of Dr. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson’s good deeds and contributions are too epic in scope, content and import to recount here.