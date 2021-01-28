LETTER: No high school football for Nevada players

High school football has been canceled for the 2020-21 season, yet schools have brand new fields for players not to play on.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I see in Saturday’s Review-Journal sports section that high school football has been canceled for the 2020-21 season. On July 17, it was announced in the Review-Journal that the Clark County School District was planning to replace all high school football fields with new artificial turf, even though we were in the midst of a pandemic and major economic crisis. Football for the year — and school itself — was not guaranteed, as I commented in a letter to the editor published July 25 with my concerns over spending so much money on the project.

Now the fields are finished at a cost of an estimated $40 million. The fields I saw were beautiful and looked like NFL quality. How nice for the kids to have such wonderful places not to play football on.

I will ask the same question that I asked back in July: Who is running the asylum?