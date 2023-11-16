LETTER: Not all rigged elections are created equal, apparently

Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

In his Monday letter, John Macdonald claims that those who believe the 2020 election was rigged are unpatriotic and far-right extremists. If his premise is true, what category describes Hillary Clinton and her followers — along with Stacey Abrams and other Democrats — who have questioned election results?

Just prior to the election — with the help of media and federal agencies — there was a cover-up of the Hunter Biden laptop story. Is this not election interference that helped rig the election?