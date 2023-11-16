LETTER: Not all rigged elections are created equal, apparently
Democrats see only one side.
In his Monday letter, John Macdonald claims that those who believe the 2020 election was rigged are unpatriotic and far-right extremists. If his premise is true, what category describes Hillary Clinton and her followers — along with Stacey Abrams and other Democrats — who have questioned election results?
Just prior to the election — with the help of media and federal agencies — there was a cover-up of the Hunter Biden laptop story. Is this not election interference that helped rig the election?