Letters

LETTER: Not all rigged elections are created equal, apparently

Howard Claeson Las Vegas
November 15, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

In his Monday letter, John Macdonald claims that those who believe the 2020 election was rigged are unpatriotic and far-right extremists. If his premise is true, what category describes Hillary Clinton and her followers — along with Stacey Abrams and other Democrats — who have questioned election results?

Just prior to the election — with the help of media and federal agencies — there was a cover-up of the Hunter Biden laptop story. Is this not election interference that helped rig the election?

LETTER: Pros and cons about Las Vegas and Formula One
Stuart Michaels Las Vegas

We may have moved too hastily with this project, thinking more about revenue for Las Vegas with little or no consideration for the people.

