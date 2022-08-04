100°F
LETTER: Not much consistency on the hard Left

Kent Davidson Las Vegas
August 3, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Anti-abortion activists march outside the U.S. Supreme Court building, during the March for Life in Washington in January 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

I struggle to understand what those on the far left are fighting for. There just doesn’t seem to be much consistency.

When supporting climate change initiatives, they appear to be concerned about people across the globe dying due to drought, famine and natural disasters. Pro life, if you will. On the other hand, they appear to hate anyone on the right who supports keeping an unborn baby alive until birth and believe that an unborn child’s life has no value. Do you care about life or don’t you? At a minimum you should not spew venom and vitriol at those who are pro life. It makes no sense.

On a personal note, I believe that a woman should have the right to abort a child in the first trimester or if the child was conceived due to rape or incest. My point in bringing that up is to say I am not a pro-lifer per se, but that I don’t understand why the left hates those who are.

