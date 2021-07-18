96°F
LETTER: NV Energy and increased demand for electricity

J.J. Schrader Henderson
July 17, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 

Many Las Vegans received an email recently from NV Energy that bemoaned the high temperatures and the subsequent demand on electric consumption. Among the suggestions on how to “offset the ongoing energy supply issues” and “reduce the strain on the local power grid” was, “Do not charge electric vehicles between 6 and 9 p.m.”

If we can’t handle charging the few electric vehicles on the road now with existing sources of electricity, how are we going to handle the monumental increase in electrical demand from the Green New Deal’s “100 percent” EV goal while rapidly eliminating our existing sources?

I’m all for clean energy, but does anybody trust the government to match up the mandated increased demands with the Green New Deal’s postulated green supply? Get ready for a lot of NV Energy emails and California-style rolling blackouts.

