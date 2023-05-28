82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: NYC subway tragedy is an old story

Ron Moers Henderson
May 27, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives detectives out of the ...
Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives detectives out of the 5th Precinct on Friday, May. 12, 2023 in New York. Manhattan prosecutors announced they would bring the criminal charge against Penny, 24, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, in the May 1 death of 30-year-old Jordan Neely. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

Thanks to letter writer P.S. Bovee for telling it like it is in the Daniel Penny incident (May 21). As a former officer in Chicago, I rode the elevated detail, and it is not easy being an average citizen just trying to get to work and hoping you won’t be attacked. I salute Mr. Penny for his heroism.

As usual, there is little video of what happened before the takedown, but, according to witnesses, Mr. Penny’s actions were necessary and welcome. Ironic how the bad guys are always portrayed as the innocent victim after the incident.

Riders on public transportation always breathed a sigh of relief when they saw uniformed officers on board. I am 100 percent confident that the riders on Mr. Penny’s train all breathed a sigh of relief when they saw him swing into action. True, he was not a uniformed police officer. But he was a guardian angel. The fact he was arrested is absurd.

MOST READ
1
‘A fantastic fit’: A’s unveil images of $1.5B Strip ballpark
‘A fantastic fit’: A’s unveil images of $1.5B Strip ballpark
2
Police: Teen raped impaired girl in her car while others filmed
Police: Teen raped impaired girl in her car while others filmed
3
Former, current VGK players sell homes
Former, current VGK players sell homes
4
NHL announces Stanley Cup Final schedule
NHL announces Stanley Cup Final schedule
5
Southern Nevada’s last milk producer may go out of business
Southern Nevada’s last milk producer may go out of business
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former President Barack Obama, right, shakes hands with the crowd at Cox Pavilion after a rally ...
LETTER: The GOP and the national debt
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

The debt was about $10 trillion after Bush the younger. Mr. Obama doubled it to $20 trillion.

An FBI podium is shown during a press conference outside the main entrance of City Hall in Boul ...
LETTER: FBI tramples FISA laws
George Mozingo Henderson

No, these are intentional felony violations of the FISA laws. Felony prosecutions are warranted.

FILE - In this April 25, 2006, file photo, U.S. Attorney John Durham speaks to reporters on the ...
LETTER: Durham report turns up nothing
Hank Schmidt Las Vegas

FBI agents and officials are human beings. If there is any benefit to this report, it is in identifying procedures that may need tweaking.

More stories
LETTER: Dangerous incidents involving public transportation
LETTER: Dangerous incidents involving public transportation
LETTER: Another $2B won’t improve Nevada student achievement
LETTER: Another $2B won’t improve Nevada student achievement
LETTER: A’s owner has a divine right to taxpayer money
LETTER: A’s owner has a divine right to taxpayer money
LETTER: FBI tramples FISA laws
LETTER: FBI tramples FISA laws
LETTER: The governor, Nevada lawmakers and the A’s
LETTER: The governor, Nevada lawmakers and the A’s
LETTER: A bad report card
LETTER: A bad report card