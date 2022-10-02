84°F
Letters

LETTER: Officers fire 38 rounds, hit man’s elbow

Earle Malkin Las Vegas
October 2, 2022 - 12:14 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Sept. 23 Review-Journal included an article about a police shooting in which two officers confronted a man holding a firearm. In the details, the article said that, between the two officers, 38 rounds were fired at the suspect. He was hit … in the elbow.

I understand that police are trained to immobilize suspects and not to kill them. But not even one shot out of 38 hits an area that might stop a person? What firearm training does Metro give its officers? Amazing.

