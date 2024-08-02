LETTER: Oh, say can you … what?

Some U.S. athletes less than enthusiastic about national anthem

Members of the United States Team travels along the Seine River in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

My favorite Olympic sport is watching Team USA participants during our national anthem. Most other national teams sing their anthems with gusto. Our players appear inconvenienced to be there. After the interminable reruns of the U.S. women’s national soccer team beating 64th-ranked Zambia, you begin to notice things. Likewise the U.S. men’s soccer team.

Please, have a little enthusiasm and national pride during the anthem.