Letters

LETTER: Oh, say can you … what?

Members of the United States Team travels along the Seine River in Paris, France, during the op ...
Members of the United States Team travels along the Seine River in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: The Interstate 15 nightmare
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: Donald Trump rips into Joe Biden
Gov. Joe Lombardo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
LETTER: Lombardo seeks more land for housing development
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Emil Salman/Pool via AP)
LETTER: Democrats boycott Netanyahu’s speech
David Walker Las Vegas
August 1, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

My favorite Olympic sport is watching Team USA participants during our national anthem. Most other national teams sing their anthems with gusto. Our players appear inconvenienced to be there. After the interminable reruns of the U.S. women’s national soccer team beating 64th-ranked Zambia, you begin to notice things. Likewise the U.S. men’s soccer team.

Please, have a little enthusiasm and national pride during the anthem.

