Letters

LETTER: On Republicans and guns, Trump and Obamacare

Jane Klein Henderson
December 20, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)

In response to the Saturday letter from Janet Dain-Faris regarding Republicans allowing students to bring AK-47s to schools: Ms. Dain-Faris is obviously not aware that Nevada law prohibits knives, guns or other weapons at Nevada schools or child-care facilities.

In addition, Ms. Dain-Faris asks whether the House impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden is election interference. Unlike President Donald Trump, Mr. Biden is not prevented from making certain political comments.

The government waited three years to charge Mr. Trump. Perfect timing to keep him off the campaign trail. Despite all efforts to keep Mr. Trump out of the White House, he is crushing Mr. Biden in several swing states (Nevada being one of them) and his poll numbers are on a steady climb.

As for Republicans wanting to end Obamacare, premiums are estimated to rise 5 percent in 2024 and choices are limited.

Ms. Dain-Faris asks if you can say “hypocrisy.” Not only can I say it, I see it every day in the mainstream media.

