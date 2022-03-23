64°F
LETTER: Parental responsibility key to improving the Clark County School District

Sherry Hobbs Henderson
March 22, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Article after article has been written about how to improve the performance of the Clark County School District, both academically and behaviorally. The focus has been on the superintendent, the teachers, the school board or more money. But little has been said about the responsibility parents have to make sure that their children show up to school ready to learn.

By preparing children early by enforcing rules at home, parents teach their children responsibility, respect and accountability. They come to the classroom to learn. Without discipline and a basic understanding of the importance of following rules, there is little opportunity to learn.

