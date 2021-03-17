53°F
Letters

LETTER: Paying Nevada prisoners the minimum wage for work

Jerry Fink Las Vegas
March 16, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated March 16, 2021 - 9:03 pm
Ely State Prison (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
When I first read of the state Senate bill proposing to mandate the minimum wage for prison inmates, I thought, “Here we go again” (Thursday Review-Journal). But upon further reflection and with a few caveats, I think it could work.

Once implemented, the inmates would begin to pay for their lodging, food, clothing, transportation, health care, utilities and attorneys, just as those of us on the outside do as a matter of course.

Food courts could be installed, at which the inmates could choose from a variety of exotic providers — such as McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Panda Express, Chick-Fil-A, Orange Julius, etc. A uniform company could set up shop where inmates could choose from a variety of spiffy prison garb. Perhaps Serta would set up a mattress store and My Pillow would sell sheets, towels and pillows.

Another bold but long overdue idea would be to deduct a fixed amount from each convict’s pay check whereby their victims would receive restitution for the crimes committed against them or paid to surviving relatives of those who were murdered.

Finally, the convicts would get whatever was left over to do with whatever they wish. Looks like a win-win situation to me.

