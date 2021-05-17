69°F
Letters

LETTER: Paying people not to work

Raymond D. Kolander Las Vegas
May 16, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Kamala Harris holds hands with Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Economists were predicting that the April jobs report would show as many as 1 million jobs created. But only a paltry 264,000 were actually created, most of which were in the public sector.

Of course, with the generous enhanced unemployment benefits — up to $300 more a week on top of regular state benefits — this is what happens when you pay people more to stay at home than to work.

The Biden administration has issued strong denials that this is not the reason for the poor job performance. The lack of common sense and the sheer stupidity that this administration possesses continue to amaze me.

