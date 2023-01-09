LETTER: Pelosi greases palms as she leaves the building

I read in the Jan. 1 Review-Journal that one of Nancy Pelosi’s final acts as speaker was to again boost the maximum salary for House staffers. In May, it was increased from $199,300 to $203,700. But that’s not enough for the “hard-working” staffers, so it’s been increased again from $203,700 to $212,000. Where can I apply?

It’s so easy (and feels good) to give other people’s money away. Is this a parting shot or a “keep quiet” gift?