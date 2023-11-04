61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Perhaps a radical change of Nevada’s electoral process is necessary

Cartier Conley Jr. Las Vegas
November 3, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Your Monday editorial says that only a “bored accountant” could love ranked-choice voting and jungle primaries and says such a system would be confusing and upend elections as we know them. Perhaps it’s time.

I am a decades-long independent who has voted since I was 18 years old. I am 66 today. I painstakingly vet every person I vote for regardless of position or party. If voting today reflected the process as intended by the Constitution, it would not be dominated by only two parties — particularly when a majority of voters across the country, and in Nevada, are independents who outnumber both Democrat and Republican voters. Why shouldn’t all the voters have a say in who does run in November?

It is understandable that both parties have spoken out against this. If a candidate from either party is the best choice, then present that case to all voters. Why wouldn’t we vote for him or her? The partisanship displayed in both parties, by the media and by those who don’t have open eyes, ears or mind to something other than what is supported by a “D” or an “R,” would seem to want to continue the political division in the country.

There are plenty of issues dividing us, and the two capital letters representing politics in the country are front and center.

MOST READ
1
Whirlwind week ends with Aidan O’Connell as Raiders QB
Whirlwind week ends with Aidan O’Connell as Raiders QB
2
CARTOONS: People are finally upset with Taylor Swift
CARTOONS: People are finally upset with Taylor Swift
3
What they’re saying about Raiders firing coach Josh McDaniels
What they’re saying about Raiders firing coach Josh McDaniels
4
Screens blocking overpass views of Sphere, F1 course damaged
Screens blocking overpass views of Sphere, F1 course damaged
5
Desert Pines football star mourned after Halloween killing
Desert Pines football star mourned after Halloween killing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas' decision-making political bureau, speaks during an interview wi ...
LETTER: Israelis right to try to get rid of Hamas
Michael O. Kreps Las Vegas

The only way for peace in that region is to get rid of Hamas and Hezbollah in the north who are nothing more than an extension of the Iranian regime.

A woman holds an Israeli flag as family members and friends attend the funeral of the head of t ...
LETTER: Observers must remember that Hamas is to blame
Ira Kleiman Henderson

Calls for a “humanitarian pause” or ceasefire imply Israeli control and culpability for the devastation in Gaza. The hypocrisy is staggering.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Don’t blame inanimate objects for crime
Barry Heifetz Las Vegas

We speak only of gun violence and want to create more gun laws. What about laws affecting automobile violence or baseball bat violence?

More stories
LETTER: Anyone can vote in a Nevada primary election
LETTER: Anyone can vote in a Nevada primary election
LETTER: Ranked-choice voting is the wrong way to go
LETTER: Ranked-choice voting is the wrong way to go
EDITORIAL: Ranked choice voting scheme remains fundamentally flawed
EDITORIAL: Ranked choice voting scheme remains fundamentally flawed
Nevada’s largest voting bloc can’t vote in a primary. This initiative could change that
Nevada’s largest voting bloc can’t vote in a primary. This initiative could change that
LETTER: Question 3 isn’t just about open primaries
LETTER: Question 3 isn’t just about open primaries
COMMENTARY: Nevada voters lose with ranked choice voting
COMMENTARY: Nevada voters lose with ranked choice voting