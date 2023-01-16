57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Please stop with the sour grapes

Gary Mahoney Las Vegas
January 15, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Your Jan. 13 editorial on the state’s public employee pension system is a bit misleading.

Once again, the Review-Journal beats the drum of the taxpayer being liable for the recipients of a PERS pension. Yes, taxpayers do help fund the pension system. However, you fail to remind your readers that all recipients not only have paid into PERS, hence funding their own pensions, but also pay taxes while receiving the pension.

It is also important to note that these public-service jobs are available to all who are qualified to perform the duties. Those who have elected to work in the private sector have done so at their own choosing. Please stop with the sour grapes.

MOST READ
1
LVCVA moves on after deal to build Strip resort fails
LVCVA moves on after deal to build Strip resort fails
2
Lehner sued for nearly $4M months before bankruptcy filing
Lehner sued for nearly $4M months before bankruptcy filing
3
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
4
‘Wait, is that real?’: The story behind the most wildly painted house in Las Vegas
‘Wait, is that real?’: The story behind the most wildly painted house in Las Vegas
5
Henderson church sermon lets fans pay respects to Derek Carr
Henderson church sermon lets fans pay respects to Derek Carr
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
EDITORIAL: The PERS crisis no one is talking about
EDITORIAL: The PERS crisis no one is talking about
LETTER: Here comes another Biden bailout
LETTER: Here comes another Biden bailout
LETTER: Putting the Teamster bailout in perspective
LETTER: Putting the Teamster bailout in perspective
LETTER: Silver State scamming customers with liens
LETTER: Silver State scamming customers with liens
LETTER: The Swamp just keeps on spending
LETTER: The Swamp just keeps on spending
LETTER: The need for welfare and charity is an indictment of capitalism
LETTER: The need for welfare and charity is an indictment of capitalism