LETTER: Please stop with the sour grapes

(Getty Images)

Your Jan. 13 editorial on the state’s public employee pension system is a bit misleading.

Once again, the Review-Journal beats the drum of the taxpayer being liable for the recipients of a PERS pension. Yes, taxpayers do help fund the pension system. However, you fail to remind your readers that all recipients not only have paid into PERS, hence funding their own pensions, but also pay taxes while receiving the pension.

It is also important to note that these public-service jobs are available to all who are qualified to perform the duties. Those who have elected to work in the private sector have done so at their own choosing. Please stop with the sour grapes.