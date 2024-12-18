LETTER: Political violence is bad, but …

I agree with the Sunday column by Victor Joecks decrying political violence. He ignores, however, this country was founded on political violence.

Mr. Joecks suggests that Democrats stop “playing footsie with those engaged in political violence.” But he fails to mention that the greatest act of political violence in this country since the Civil War was committed on Jan. 6, 2021, when a sitting president urged his armed followers to go down to the Capitol and fight like hell or they would not have a country anymore. Most of us know what followed.