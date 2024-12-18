49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Political violence is bad, but …

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Mandel Ngan/P ...
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
More Stories
Las Vegas Review-Journal/File
LETTER: The tragic death of Brandon Durham
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: How many school tragedies can we endure?
LETTER: Hypocrisy on health care
Sheriff Kevin McMahill. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
LETTER: Bring on the police surveillance cameras
John Macdonald Las Vegas
December 17, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

I agree with the Sunday column by Victor Joecks decrying political violence. He ignores, however, this country was founded on political violence.

Mr. Joecks suggests that Democrats stop “playing footsie with those engaged in political violence.” But he fails to mention that the greatest act of political violence in this country since the Civil War was committed on Jan. 6, 2021, when a sitting president urged his armed followers to go down to the Capitol and fight like hell or they would not have a country anymore. Most of us know what followed.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Review-Journal/File
LETTER: The tragic death of Brandon Durham
Jimmy Gomes Las Vegas

If there were ever a case where discrimination is not a factor, it is this one. Stop reaching for the easy way out and the path to easy money.

AP Photo/Fernando Llano
LETTER: Donald Trump loses to Barack Obama on deportations
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

There has been no mention that President Barack Obama deported more illegal immigrants during his administration than any other president in history, including Mr. Trump.

MORE STORIES