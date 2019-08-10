91°F
Letters

LETTER: Pondering political promises from Republicans and Democrats

James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas
August 9, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

I am concerned that elected Republicans will not keep their campaign promises. I am really worried that elected Democrats will.

