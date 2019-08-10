LETTER: Pondering political promises from Republicans and Democrats
Who will honor their vows?
I am concerned that elected Republicans will not keep their campaign promises. I am really worried that elected Democrats will.
We must not capitulate under pressure from globalist companies.
The United States has an absolute right to admit or deny admission to any foreigner.
We are a corporation led by a sleazy CEO and a groveling, subservient board of directors.
What about schools, social services?
If politicians and everyone else were brutally honest, they’d acknowledge we can’t stop mass shootings. As long as we’re a free country, someone can always kill others.
In the wake of the horrific recent shootings, new land speed records were broken as various politicians sprinted to get in front of microphones and television cameras.
I have the answer to the problem of mass shootings in the United States: Simply stop electing Republicans. To anything.
Has it ever dawned on people that today’s shooters are from the generation that spends hours every day playing active-shooter video games?
Maybe the White House and the “Moscow Mitch”-led Senate should relocate to Russia.
With each Democratic debate, I shake my head even more than I did with the previous ones. It’s as if the candidates are doing their best to out-do the previous candidate.