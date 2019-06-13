98°F
Letters

LETTER: Preaching to a captive audience

Clifford Licko Henderson
June 12, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Some of the casinos and large companies have moved away from NV Energy. But residential customers do not have that option after NV Energy spent millions to defeat that proposal. At the same time, I see the company is running daily TV ads. To whom are these ads appealing? Residential users have no alternative. It looks like a waste of money.

Oh, wait. As a monopoly, NV Energy is guaranteed a profit, so officials pass on their costs to customers. Lo and behold, I received my electric bill with a rate increase notice of 2.34 percent effective July 1. They also support public television and other groups, passing on that cost to the customer, too. I bet they also contribute to politicians. These unnecessary expenses only increase the cost of the product and therefore increase NV Energy’s profit. Where are the regulators?

THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: That misogynist in the Oval Office
Sandra Baker Las Vegas

We ‘nasty’ women are going to vote Big Orange out of office in 2020 and then fumigate the White House to get rid of the stink.

(AP Photo/Kim Chandler)
LETTER: A compromise on abortion
Don Sexton Las Vegas

With abortion in the news, I believe the issue screams for a compromise. But neither side will budge.

Eshaan Vakil, a junior at Clark High School, took second place at the U.S. History Bee. (Courtesy)
LETTER: Local scholar deserves district support
Tom Hoover Las Vegas

In spite of all the fractured opinions generating resentment, along comes an inspiring young scholar with a successful formula to benefit academics.

LETTER: Donald Trump in jail?
J.J. Schrader Henderson

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has now proclaimed that she ultimately wants to see President Donald Trump in jail.