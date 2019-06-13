LETTER: Preaching to a captive audience

Some of the casinos and large companies have moved away from NV Energy. But residential customers do not have that option after NV Energy spent millions to defeat that proposal. At the same time, I see the company is running daily TV ads. To whom are these ads appealing? Residential users have no alternative. It looks like a waste of money.

Oh, wait. As a monopoly, NV Energy is guaranteed a profit, so officials pass on their costs to customers. Lo and behold, I received my electric bill with a rate increase notice of 2.34 percent effective July 1. They also support public television and other groups, passing on that cost to the customer, too. I bet they also contribute to politicians. These unnecessary expenses only increase the cost of the product and therefore increase NV Energy’s profit. Where are the regulators?