Letters

LETTER: President Donald Trump abandons our Kurdish allies

Gary Beckman Las Vegas
October 17, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Without conferring with his Cabinet or military leaders, President Donald Trump has withdrawn our military advisers supporting our Kurdish allies in Syria, even though he knew Turkey would immediately invade and start slaughtering them. His action will have repercussions for many years.

Mr. Trump is untrustworthy and disloyal. He doesn’t give a damn for anyone except his supporters and his wealthy cronies. He is culpable for the genocide of the Kurds and others.

LETTER: Fiddling while California burns
Ed Dornlas Las Vegas

The fires burn in California and the whole story goes untold. Pacific Gas Electric has been punished into bankruptcy. Its customers are without power and still the place burns.

LETTER: The NBA’s false front
David Jaronik Pahrump

Thanks to Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney for his Oct. 12 column comparing the NBA and the WWE.

LETTER: Gun laws don’t work
Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas

From the day Cain killed Abel, no one has come up with a solution to stop one person from killing another.

LETTER: Las Vegas has right idea on the homeless
Paul Grasewicz Las Vegas

The city of Las Vegas has produced an excellent initiative to address the issue of homeless people camping or sleeping along roads, sidewalks and in public areas.

LETTER: This politician embodies the DC swamp
Ron Moers Henderson

You would think after being in the political arena for 45 years, Joe Biden (or his son), would know enough not to be personally involved in using their name, power or influence to scam Ukraine.