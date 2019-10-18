LETTER: President Donald Trump abandons our Kurdish allies

A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Without conferring with his Cabinet or military leaders, President Donald Trump has withdrawn our military advisers supporting our Kurdish allies in Syria, even though he knew Turkey would immediately invade and start slaughtering them. His action will have repercussions for many years.

Mr. Trump is untrustworthy and disloyal. He doesn’t give a damn for anyone except his supporters and his wealthy cronies. He is culpable for the genocide of the Kurds and others.