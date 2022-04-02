74°F
LETTER: President Joe Biden speaks with refreshing candor on Putin

John Burke Henderson
April 1, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
I listened to the annual hour-long talks of President Harry Truman. As expected of a “buck stops here” president, not once did he apologize for approving the use of atomic bombs, his handling of the 1946 railroad strike, his attempted takeover of steel mills in 1952 or firing Gen. Douglas MacArthur during the Korean War.

Some are upset that President Joe Biden openly voiced his opinion about Vladimir Putin. However, as with President Truman, I found President Biden’s comments about Putin more refreshing and honest than our prior president, who stated that Putin should be trusted more than U.S. intelligence, called Putin a genius and was envious of the authoritarian powers Putin has in Russia.

