LETTER: Proposed new Nevada national monument not popular with property owners

Ken Freeman Henderson
February 21, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus speaks about her bill to designate Avi Kwa Ame, the Mojave name for Spirit Mountain and its surrounding landscape, as Nevada's newest National Monument during a news conference at Springs Preserve on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

So Rep. Dina Titus pursues the Avi Kwa Ame national monument (Friday Review-Journal). The first red flag is that the proposed monument it is not in her district. Anyone who has any knowledge of the area knows it is already protected as a area of “critical environmental concern,” one of the BLM’s most restrictive land uses. But Rep. Titus wants more.

It is reported that this is near Laughlin. But it is also next to Primm, Niption, Jean and Searchlight — none of which is in Rep. Titus’s district. The group pushing this also pushed the state to have 50 percent solar in 28 years. But now that they are trying to build solar farms on vast amounts of public lands, they cry foul and want to lock up the lands so no renewable power can be built in the area.

As a land owner next to the proposed monument, I can tell you very few who live in the area want it. And that is why Rep. Susie Lee, who represents the area in the House, did not propose it.

