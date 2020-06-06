87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Protesters allowed to run wild

Thomas Sled Henderson
June 5, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

For the past many days, Gov. Steve Sisolak has not ordered the arrest of the protesters even though they are not social distancing — although most, but not all, are wearing masks. Yet the governor tells me I still cannot go to church, even when I wear a mask and practice social distancing.

So the governor is saying that protesters can do anything they want, and they will be left alone. But he is going to arrest us old people wearing masks and social distancing who just want to go pray to God.

MOST READ
1
Scenes from the first 24 hours as Las Vegas casinos reopen — PHOTOS
Scenes from the first 24 hours as Las Vegas casinos reopen — PHOTOS
2
Las Vegas casinos reopen, and here’s what we learned
Las Vegas casinos reopen, and here’s what we learned
3
Wounded Las Vegas police officer remains in critical condition
Wounded Las Vegas police officer remains in critical condition
4
As Las Vegas launches comeback, an old debate resumes: Can room rates go too low?
As Las Vegas launches comeback, an old debate resumes: Can room rates go too low?
5
Prosecutors say suspect fired again after shooting Las Vegas officer
Prosecutors say suspect fired again after shooting Las Vegas officer
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST