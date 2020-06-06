LETTER: Protesters allowed to run wild

Demonstrators vent to police in riot gear as they protest the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

For the past many days, Gov. Steve Sisolak has not ordered the arrest of the protesters even though they are not social distancing — although most, but not all, are wearing masks. Yet the governor tells me I still cannot go to church, even when I wear a mask and practice social distancing.

So the governor is saying that protesters can do anything they want, and they will be left alone. But he is going to arrest us old people wearing masks and social distancing who just want to go pray to God.