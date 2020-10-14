74°F
Letters

LETTER: Pure democracy and tyranny

Archie Young Kingman, Ariz.
October 13, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The biggest problem with democracy is that an ill-informed and poorly educated electorate can vote their way into tyranny in a single election. That election is upon us.

The Democratic Party and its disastrous socialist ideas will destroy our wonderful, unique nation. Democrats seek a one-party state with no room for opposing opinions. The spawn of our institutions of higher indoctrination are OK with this; the rest of us should not be.

This election is not about Donald Trump or Joe Biden. It is about our freedom and liberty versus the Marxist model. This model did not work out well for millions in the 20th century. It will not work out well for America in the 21st.

