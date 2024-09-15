87°F
Letters

LETTER: Put citizens first

Verne Stewart Boulder City
September 14, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

I am wondering what is wrong with our country. My son was diagnosed with autism in grade school. I have been trying for years to get him help. Now he is 39 years old, can’t keep a job and needs help.

I talked to two attorneys’ offices, to try and get him Social Security disability. They told me that, because he has not worked for five years, he can’t get SSI. But if he were an illegal alien he could get SSI immediately along with housing.

What is wrong with this? Our veterans and disabled citizens should be taken care of first.

