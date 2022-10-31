LETTER: Question 1 is misleading

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

I love how Question 1 is worded on the Nov. 8 ballot. To paraphrase, it reads something like this, “Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended to guarantee that, under the law in the state of Nevada, cities and counties cannot deny or abridge equal rights to all based on race, color, creed, religion, sexual orientation, sexual identity, age and disability?”

Basically, if you don’t spend any time to better understand what a “yes” or “no” vote means, and you decide to vote anyway, you will likely vote “yes.” Why would anyone vote to not treat people equally, right?

Well, in this case, you should vote “no.” Your “yes” vote will allow transgender men to compete against women in sporting events and transgender men to use female bathrooms and locker rooms. Voting “yes” will open up Pandora’s box and create unfairness to women and legal battles and turmoil. Voting “yes” does the opposite of what the question intends. It creates inequality.

While the question is likely to be approved, I hope that in the future better care is given to how ballot initiatives are worded so as to not mislead.