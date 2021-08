Fans in the Black Hole cheer during the third quarter of the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Raiders have announced that if you want to attend a game you have to be vaccinated (“Raiders requiring proof of vaccine,” August 17). Those who aren’t fully vaccinated or aren’t eligible for a vaccine have to wear a mask. At the same time we are restricted, not all of the Raider players have to be vaccinated. I guess the virus is so smart it will not attack the players. That is a double standard.