Letters

LETTER: Raiders prices go sky high

P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas
July 15, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
Mario Salazar high-fives his daughter Madyson Salazar, 5, who is carried by his son, Mario Sala ...
Mario Salazar high-fives his daughter Madyson Salazar, 5, who is carried by his son, Mario Salazar Jr., 16, before the first ever Las Vegas Raiders game outside Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

In his Friday article, the Review-Journal’ Mick Akers writes, “The Raiders have seen the cost of attending a game over the past 10 years jump 93 percent.” This makes it seem as if it were a situation out of the team’s control.

Though NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell offers pricing “guidelines” to the teams, it is ultimately up to the teams themselves to determine what their final ticket costs will be. Apparently, Raiders costs have jumped 93 percent because they wanted them to jump 93 percent. Whether they can justify those increases or it’s the practice of “automatic yearly price increases just because” is another matter.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Post Office raising stamp prices
David Lyons Las Vegas

So the same federal government that caused inflation to go out of control is going to use inflation as a reason to charge Americans more to mail a letter?

