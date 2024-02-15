LETTER: Ramirez cartoons don’t deter Trump fans

I respect Mr. Ramirez’s right to his opinion and his platform to express it. But his lampooning Mr. Trump leaves me and millions of MAGA Republicans unfazed.

Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I think Michael Ramirez is the most remarkable and talented political cartoonist ever. His artistry cannot be matched.

Though I always appreciate his artistry, however, his consistent lambasting of former President Donald Trump and his supporters is getting old.

I am a Trump supporter who has experienced the enthusiasm of thousands of intelligent American citizens at the former president’s rallies and at Thursday’s caucus locations around our city. It’s obvious Mr. Ramirez is not dampening anyone’s enthusiasm.

I respect Mr. Ramirez’s right to his opinion and his platform to express it, and I’ll always remain a fan. But his lampooning Mr. Trump leaves me and millions of MAGA Republicans unfazed.