Letters

LETTER: Ramirez cartoons don’t deter Trump fans

Bill Walker Las Vegas
February 14, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 
Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
I think Michael Ramirez is the most remarkable and talented political cartoonist ever. His artistry cannot be matched.

Though I always appreciate his artistry, however, his consistent lambasting of former President Donald Trump and his supporters is getting old.

I am a Trump supporter who has experienced the enthusiasm of thousands of intelligent American citizens at the former president’s rallies and at Thursday’s caucus locations around our city. It’s obvious Mr. Ramirez is not dampening anyone’s enthusiasm.

I respect Mr. Ramirez’s right to his opinion and his platform to express it, and I’ll always remain a fan. But his lampooning Mr. Trump leaves me and millions of MAGA Republicans unfazed.

THE LATEST
(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)
LETTER: Don’t blame Southwest Gas for high bills
Forrest Henry North Las Vegas

Bidenomics isn’t working for the majority of the American people. “Green energy” isn’t the answer. It’s not even “green.”

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Hur report leaves the voters no choice
Carmine A. Di Fazio North Las Vegas

Mr. Biden is in the twilight of his years and requires constant assistance and shoring-up. Americans are sympathetic and understanding — but only up to a point.

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen celebrates his win atop his Red Bull Racing car following ...
LETTER: Formula 1 and the local economy
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

What we do know is that several businesses lost money. The city now must reimburse the businesses for actual losses.

President Joe Biden. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Biden butchers the border
Robert W. Arnold Las Vegas

This border bill is not about the border. The bill is about $118 billion in borrowed foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and the Pacific countries.

LETTER: By Trump’s logic, he should drop out
Steve Danning Las Vegas

By Mr. Trump’s own admission on Truth Social, the appellate ruling has now made it “impossible” for him to properly perform the duties of president.

Former president Donald Trump. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
LETTER: GOP runs from immigration compromise
Tim Cox Henderson

Because while Mr. Trump might be looking for his next reality TV gig, the rest of us are just looking for some real solutions.

LETTER: Shedding a light on probate shenanigans in Nevada
William Martin Las Vegas

I’d love to see someone in government prove me wrong, because the reports findings reveal a lot of people are being badly mistreated by some not very nice people.

AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File
LETTER: GOP caucus was a mess
Garry Fuller Sr. Henderson

I can’t believe the Republicans messed this up so badly.

