The former president hasn’t been convicted of anything.

In response to Michael Ramirez’s Friday editorial cartoon: I think the Review-Journal has the best editorial cartoonist in America in Mr. Ramirez, but I want to know what Donald Trump has been convicted of that he has been disqualified from running for president of the United States.