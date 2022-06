Officials stand on the Supreme Court steps on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, as preparations take place for a private ceremony and public viewing in remembrance of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Tsk, tsk. Conservative attack dog political cartoonist Michael Ramirez suggests in a recent work that Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer would threaten to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a member of the not-so-Supreme Court’s right-wing six. Mr. Ramirez says an “independent judiciary” is crucial to democratic self-government — except, of course, for pregnant women governing their own bodies.