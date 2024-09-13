85°F
LETTER: Rank Question 3 last

A voter accepts an I Voted Sticker on the last day of early voting, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Silverado Ranch Plaza in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Robert C. Rasmussen Las Vegas
September 12, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Don’t be fooled by the advertisements. Question 3 is not about allowing independents to vote in party primaries. Anyone who wishes to do so can simply change their party for that one election if they wish. That change doesn’t mandate who they must vote for in any election.

No, the ads hide the fact that this is about changing our state constitution to mandate the complicated and dangerous “ranked choice voting” that even uber-liberal California and Massachusetts don’t allow. Actually, no state does except Alaska and Maine. It is a confusing system for both voters and election boards that makes the results suspect. It asks voters to vote for up to five candidates assigning a first to fifth choice to each. Then a process of elimination starts with up to five rounds determining the winner.

Please, be an informed voter and reject this unnecessary experiment that upends our electoral process.

