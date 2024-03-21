67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Real estate commission reform long overdue

Joann Simmons Henderson
March 20, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Thank you for publishing the information regarding real estate commissions and the multiple listing service requirements (Saturday Review-Journal).

The biggest drain on either buying a home or selling a home is the real estate commissions. Any home I’ve ever sold has sold in three days — and not because of the real estate agent showing my home. It’s because of my home selling itself. When buyers enter a home, they immediately know if it is the home they want.

Agents will scoff at this because they want the commissions to continue to flow. Every agent I have hired made mistakes, which cost me dollars. One agent hired a friend to do due diligence on the condition of the home, and costly mistakes were made and overlooked by my Realtor. My agent’s response was, “Well it’s not that much.” That’s because it didn’t come out of the commission.

No agent is going to like my take on this, but, make no mistake, hiring a Realtor doesn’t necessarily sell your home to the highest bidder. Agents want you to take the first offer so they can move on to the next prize.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
As they clinch their respective nominations, Americans continue to dislike both BIden and Trump.
CARTOON: So few choices
By / RJ

As they clinch their respective nominations, Americans continue to dislike both BIden and Trump.

More stories
$418M settlement deal could lower cost of selling a home
$418M settlement deal could lower cost of selling a home
‘The end of the evil real estate empire’: Lawsuit targets artificially inflated fees
‘The end of the evil real estate empire’: Lawsuit targets artificially inflated fees
Las Vegas Realtors responds to commission conspiracy claims
Las Vegas Realtors responds to commission conspiracy claims
LETTERS: Don’t blame Republicans for border chaos
LETTERS: Don’t blame Republicans for border chaos
Fight at Las Vegas Realtors meeting leads to police response
Fight at Las Vegas Realtors meeting leads to police response
Low supply, high mortgage rates strangling Las Vegas real estate market
Low supply, high mortgage rates strangling Las Vegas real estate market