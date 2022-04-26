LETTER: Recent letter writer was correct on tort reform

(Getty Images)

Re: Wayne Schaack’s Friday letter to the Review-Journal supporting tort reform: I agree fully, and I personally do not vote for any political candidate who has any relationship with the legal system in this country.

I have served on a jury a few times and also was involved in a class-action lawsuit. My experiences in these events, along with becoming aware of activities published in the media, has convinced me that there is little to no logic in the manner the legal system operates. I firmly believe that lawyers serving in political positions are very much involved in creating laws that benefit the legal industry.

I see the comments in lawyer ads stating they never take more than the client if they win a lawsuit. But they conveniently do not disclose that their fees plus expenses sometimes exceed the client’s share and, if they are successful in winning the case, they work to obtain excessive amounts beyond reason, just like in the case identified in Mr. Schaak’s letter. This occurs when they convince the judge and/or the jury that the defendants include organizations that can afford to pay these extravagant amounts, which generates larger fees for them.

My career required me to travel to different cities around the country, and I noticed that in these other locations there was not anywhere near the number of lawyer ads as shown here. Welcome to scam city, both legal and illegal, here in Las Vegas.