71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
If you are having problems accessing today’s e-Edition, please click on this link VIEW E-EDITION
Letters

LETTER: Recent letter writer was correct on tort reform

R. Burton Las Vegas
April 25, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Re: Wayne Schaack’s Friday letter to the Review-Journal supporting tort reform: I agree fully, and I personally do not vote for any political candidate who has any relationship with the legal system in this country.

I have served on a jury a few times and also was involved in a class-action lawsuit. My experiences in these events, along with becoming aware of activities published in the media, has convinced me that there is little to no logic in the manner the legal system operates. I firmly believe that lawyers serving in political positions are very much involved in creating laws that benefit the legal industry.

I see the comments in lawyer ads stating they never take more than the client if they win a lawsuit. But they conveniently do not disclose that their fees plus expenses sometimes exceed the client’s share and, if they are successful in winning the case, they work to obtain excessive amounts beyond reason, just like in the case identified in Mr. Schaak’s letter. This occurs when they convince the judge and/or the jury that the defendants include organizations that can afford to pay these extravagant amounts, which generates larger fees for them.

My career required me to travel to different cities around the country, and I noticed that in these other locations there was not anywhere near the number of lawyer ads as shown here. Welcome to scam city, both legal and illegal, here in Las Vegas.

MOST READ
1
Teacher who reported strip searches back at work, faces suspension
Teacher who reported strip searches back at work, faces suspension
2
UNLV finalizing coaching staff with former Texas Tech assistant
UNLV finalizing coaching staff with former Texas Tech assistant
3
DRAWING BOARD: Cartoons
DRAWING BOARD: Cartoons
4
NFL draft to close portion of Las Vegas Strip later this week
NFL draft to close portion of Las Vegas Strip later this week
5
Graney: Robin Lehner sits as drama-filled week ends in defeat
Graney: Robin Lehner sits as drama-filled week ends in defeat
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST