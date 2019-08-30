98°F
Letters

LETTER: Recent police shootings prompt a question

Jack Corrick Boulder City
August 29, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Recent Review-Journal accounts of police officer shootings in Philadelphia and Las Vegas thankfully included the criminal histories of the suspects involved. One has to ask: What in God’s name were these suspects doing out of prison and buying firearms?

Will there be any accountability for the people who let them return to the streets? So should our liberal lawmakers and judges be weakening the “three strikes” laws? Interesting questions. Surely I’m not the only Nevada citizen who would like them answered.

