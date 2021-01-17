53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Reining in the power of the federal government

Ed Dornlas Las Vegas
January 16, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Jan. 10 column by Victor Joecks suggesting that national politics has become too important is a step in the right direction.

When I was growing up, people said that “money is the root of all evil.” they could have been writing about today’s government. Working my first job in county government, I learned that the state’s policy decisions were influenced by the state’s desire to capture federal funds. The federal government basically bribes state officials with tax money to follow its lead. I’ll bet you could not find any grant of federal money that does not seek to influence state behavior.

If the federal government were limited to spending only the money it could raise through taxation, it would greatly reduce its influence. Unfortunately, the current batch of politicians is going to test “modern monetary theory,” which allows them to make essentially unlimited monetary bribes.

Getting back to sound money would be a good first step in limiting the federal government’s power.

MOST READ
1
Adelson loved aviation, and his jets brought customers from afar
Adelson loved aviation, and his jets brought customers from afar
2
7 dead, dozens sick: Lawsuit claims Clark County headquarters to blame
7 dead, dozens sick: Lawsuit claims Clark County headquarters to blame
3
Woman accused of attacking man with blowtorch in Las Vegas
Woman accused of attacking man with blowtorch in Las Vegas
4
How and where to get a COVID vaccine in Las Vegas Valley
How and where to get a COVID vaccine in Las Vegas Valley
5
He brought $5 for dinner date. She’s now charged with attempted murder, arson
He brought $5 for dinner date. She’s now charged with attempted murder, arson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST