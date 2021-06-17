104°F
Letters

LETTER: Rep. Ilhan Omar hates her adopted country

Jill Levy North Las Vegas
June 16, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - In this March 6, 2019, file photo, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., clearly hates her adopted country. She compares the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban terror regimes (“Jewish Democrats, Rep. Omar quarrel over Israel,” June 11 Review-Journal). If her incendiary rhetoric is criticized, she predictably claims “Islamophobia.”

She must regret the day our country generously offered asylum to her family. I suggest she leave this racist country and return to Somalia. A great many Americans would love to see her go.

