56°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Republicans need to accept the election results

Douglas French Las Vegas
November 21, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

The Review-Journal sports page frequently runs a “Bad Beats” column chronicling wagers that appeared to be sure winners but inexplicably went the other way. All sporting contests are subject to bad calls, no calls and the like by those officiating. Bettors with thousands of dollars wagered don’t usually file lawsuits to replay the game or overturn the result. Sportsbooks don’t refund bets due to these bad calls. Teams don’t go to court seeking do-overs. All concerned accept the result and hope for the best next time.

GOP Candidates Jim Marchant and April Becker are following in the steps of Donald Trump to ask those in black robes to put on striped shirts and second guess voters and election officials. The idea of having to replay the election in this environment is not only absurd, it’s frightening. In the game of politics, as in a sporting contest, there are good calls and bad. When you sign up to run, you accept that framework. Accept defeat, shake hands and move on.

MOST READ
1
Elaine Wynn officially out of Wynn Resorts
Elaine Wynn officially out of Wynn Resorts
2
Las Vegas economy still reeling from 1st shutdown. Is another coming?
Las Vegas economy still reeling from 1st shutdown. Is another coming?
3
Nevada’s border states add more restrictions after COVID surge
Nevada’s border states add more restrictions after COVID surge
4
Donny Osmond flying solo in 2021 return to Las Vegas Strip
Donny Osmond flying solo in 2021 return to Las Vegas Strip
5
Man shot in parking lot at Las Vegas Strip casino, police say
Man shot in parking lot at Las Vegas Strip casino, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Does crime pay?
Gary Strabala Las Vegas

Convicted criminals skirt on restitution.